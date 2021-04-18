Israel and Greece sign their biggest defense deal ever

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel and Greece have signed their largest-ever defence procurement deal, Israel’s Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

As part of the deal, Israel’s Elbit Systems Ltd. will operate a training centre for the Greek air force under a contract worth about $1.65 billion, the ministry said.

Elbit said it will supply new M-346 training aircraft and maintain the the Greek air force’s entire training fleet, comprising dozens of M-346 and T-6 aircraft, for a period of approximately 20 years.