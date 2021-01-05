Israel says Greece approves $1.68 billion defence deal

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Greece’s government has approved a 20-year defence agreement between Israel and Greece worth $1.68 billion in the largest ever defence procurement deal between the two countries, Israel’s Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

The agreement, which will be signed by both countries’ defence ministries, includes the establishment and operation of a flight school for the Hellenic Air Force by Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems.

It also includes the purchase of 10 M-346 Lavi aircraft, the maintenance of T-6 Efroni aircraft, as well as the provision of simulators, training and logistic support, the fministry said.