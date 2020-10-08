Israel says agrees with Jordan to open skies to shorten flight times

JERUSALEM, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Israel said on Thursday it signed an aviation agreement with Jordan that will allow flights from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to fly through Israeli airspace.

The agreement, announced by Israel’s Transportation Ministry, comes after the signing of a diplomatic accord last month to normalize ties between Israel and the two Gulf Arab states.

The deal will allow shorter flight times for some routes between Asia and Europe and North America, including flights from Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)