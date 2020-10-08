Tel Aviv, Abu Dhabi bourses in early talks for cooperation

FILE PHOTO: An electronic board displaying market data is seen at the entrance of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, in Tel Aviv, Israel January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange TASE.TA said on Thursday it has started discussions with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to examine cooperation between the parties.

This is a further sign of economic collaboration after Israel and the United Arab Emirates last month signed an historic agreement to normalize ties.

“The parties are conducting discussions for entering into a memorandum of understanding for the structuring of an agreed framework designed at examining possible regional cooperation in various fields of activities,” the exchange said in a statement.

It said this is only a preliminary stage for the examination of possible cooperation and that no MOU has been executed yet and no agreements have been formulated.

The exchange did not provide further details.