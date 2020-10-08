Tel Aviv, Abu Dhabi bourses in early talks for cooperation

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange TASE.TA said on Thursday it has started discussions with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to examine cooperation between the parties.
This is a further sign of economic collaboration after Israel and the United Arab Emirates last month signed an historic agreement to normalize ties.
“The parties are conducting discussions for entering into a memorandum of understanding for the structuring of an agreed framework designed at examining possible regional cooperation in various fields of activities,” the exchange said in a statement.
It said this is only a preliminary stage for the examination of possible cooperation and that no MOU has been executed yet and no agreements have been formulated.
The exchange did not provide further details.
Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Maayan Lubell
