UAE's Jebel Ali Free Zone signs MOU with Israeli chambers of commerce - WAM

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ Jebel Ali Free Zone has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce (FICC), state news agency WAM said on Friday.
The “strategic agreement” aims to build new partnerships and facilitate the sharing of information, WAM said. The UAE and Israel agreed in August to normalise ties between the two countries.
Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek; Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.