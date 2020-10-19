Israeli tourism, media representatives to visit UAE

DUBAI/JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli tourism, travel and media representatives will visit the United Arab Emirates this week on the invitation of state carrier Etihad Airways and Abu Dhabi’s tourism industry.

The representatives will depart Tel Aviv for Abu Dhabi on Oct. 19 and return from Abu Dhabi on Oct. 21, Etihad said on Monday.

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad will operate the flights, which it said would be the first commercial passenger service from a Gulf state to Israel.

Israeli tourism executives, travel and cargo agents and media will be on board the flights which are being operated in partnership with Israeli logistics company Maman Group MMAN.TA, Etihad said.

An Etihad flight landed in Tel Aviv on Monday, where an official welcoming ceremony was held on the tarmac. Israel’s YNet news site reported it carried senior airline officials, businessmen and journalists.

Etihad has previously operated cargo flights to Israel carrying aid for the Palestinians.

Israeli carrier El Al flew to Abu Dhabi in August with Israeli and U.S. government delegations on board.