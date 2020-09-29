UAE, Israeli ministers discuss energy, technology cooperation

FILE PHOTO: Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Group CEO poses during an interview at the Panorama Digital Command Centre, at the ADNOC headquarters in Abu Dhabi, UAE December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ minister of state for industry and advanced technology and head of state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) met the Israeli ministers of Energy and Economy and Industry, ADNOC said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Sultan al-Jaber had discussions with them on cooperation opportunities in energy, technology and industry, ADNOC said.

Israel and the UAE signed an agreement on Sept. 15 to establish diplomatic relations.