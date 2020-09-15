UAE official says U.S. mediation an assurance suspension of annexations will hold

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ foreign minister said on Tuesday that the presence of the United States as a mediator of the country’s deal to normalise relations with Israel assures him that the suspension of further annexation of Palestinian lands will hold.

Minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash also said it was not the time to revise the Arab Peace initiative, and that it remains the cornerstone of the UAE’s commitment to the Palestinian cause.