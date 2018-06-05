FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
June 5, 2018 / 1:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Israel's Hailo raises $12.5 mln to develop deep learning chip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, June 5 (Reuters) - Israel’s Hailo, which is developing a chip for deep learning, said on Tuesday it has raised $12.5 million, bringing its total raised to date to $16 million.

The company’s investors include OurCrowd, Maniv Mobility and Next Gear. It will use the funding to further develop its deep learning processor.

Hailo said its processor, initial samples of which are expected to enter the market in 2019, will be able to run artificial intelligence applications on devices installed in autonomous vehicles, drones and smart home appliances.

The automotive industry, which is one of Hailo’s key target markets, is adopting deep learning methods to enable advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving applications that require continuous sensing of surroundings.

According to IC Insights, integrated circuits used in vehicles are expected to generate global sales of $42.9 billion in 2021, up from $22.9 billion in 2016. (Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.