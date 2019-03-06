Israeli health fund aMoon II raises $660 million

TEL AVIV, March 6 (Reuters) - Israel-based healthcare fund aMoon II said on Wednesday it has received commitments of $660 million from investors.

This is up from $600 million reported in January in an investor document obtained by Reuters.

The fund is investing in mid- to late-stage companies in digital health, medical devices and biopharma in Israel, the United States and Europe. Launched in 2018, aMoon II said in May it had secured a $250 million investment commitment from Credit Suisse’s asset management and private banking divisions.

aMoon was founded in 2016 by Marius Nacht, co-founder and chairman of Check Point Software Technologies, and Yair Schindel. Its investors include Morris Kahn, a South African-born Israeli billionaire who co-founded Amdocs. (Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Steven Scheer)