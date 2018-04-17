Israeli billionaire Nacht's new healthcare fund raises $200 mln

JERUSALEM, April 17 (Reuters) - Israeli healthcare fund aMoon II said on Tuesday it raised $200 million to invest in mid and late-stage life science companies, with a focus on fields like digital health, medical technology and biopharma in Israel and other health tech hubs.

Behind the venture is Marius Nacht, a billionaire co-founder of Israel’s biggest technology company, cybersecurity provider Check Point Software. Nacht in recent years has been investing heavily in healthcare.

The fund has a target of $500 million and a hard cap of $750 million, said Yair Schindel, who formed aMoon II together with Nacht.

The initial funding came from strategic and private investors and new money is expected to come from private investors and top financial institutions who have already expressed interest, Schindel said.

Nacht’s previous fund, aMoon I, focused on the early stage, investing in 16 startups. By engaging more advanced companies this time, aMoon II said it expects less vulnerability and a shorter timeline to profitability. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)