Israel's Peregrine launches $300 million life sciences VC fund

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s Peregrine Ventures said on Tuesday it launched a $300 million growth fund aimed at investments in late stage life sciences companies.

Peregrine, one of Israel’s top venture capital firms, said it had already closed $101 million in the Peregrine Growth fund, with participation of domestic institutional investors, and that it is looking to raise additional funds from institutional investors and other global sources.

Peregrine Growth is Peregrine’s fifth fund and will invest $20 million to $30 million per funding round, with an emphasis on companies which are on the verge of an initial public offering or merger, it said.

Peregrine invests in sectors such as medical devices, pharma and digital health. Its prior fund, Peregrine IV, closed in December 2019 after raising $115 million.

Peregrine’s portfolio companies completed exits totalling more than $2 billion to date and includes mature growth companies worth hundreds of millions of dollars, it said.