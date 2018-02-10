FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 10, 2018 / 7:03 AM / in 2 days

Israeli military says only one plane damaged by Syrian anti-aircraft fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Israeli military said on Saturday only one of its jets was damaged while on a mission to strike an Iranian installation that had launched a drone from Syria, denying a Syrian report that said more than one plane was hit.

“They all returned safely, except for one that crashed in Israel,” said Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus. Syrian state media had earlier quoted an unidentified military official who said Syrian air defences “hit more than one plane”. (Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Paul Tait; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
