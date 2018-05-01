CORRECTED-France says Israeli information on Iran could underscore need for long-term assurances

(Fixes day in first paragraph to Tuesday from Monday)

PARIS, May 1 (Reuters) - France’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that information provided by Israel of Iran’s past nuclear weapons programme could be a basis for long-term monitoring of Tehran’s nuclear activities.

The ministry said Israeli intelligence information presented on Monday in part confirmed the non-civilian nature of the programme revealed by European powers in 2002, but that it merely proved the need to ensure the nuclear deal and U.N. inspections remained. (Reporting by John Irish Editing by Alison Williams)