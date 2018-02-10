FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 10, 2018 / 5:14 AM / in 2 days

Israel shoots down Iranian drone, strikes Iranian targets in Syria - army

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Israel shot down an Iranian drone launched from Syria and in response also struck Iranian targets there on Saturday, the Israeli military said.

“A combat helicopter successfully intercepted an Iranian UAV that was launched from Syria and infiltrated Israel. The aircraft was identified by the Aerial Defense Systems at an early phase and was under surveillance until the interception,” the military said in a statement.

“In response, the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) targeted Iranian targets in Syria,” the military said. It gave no further details. (Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Paul Tait)

