Israel plans 10-, 30-year dollar denominated bond issue

JERUSALEM, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Israel plans to tap international bond markets with a sale of 10- and 30-year dollar denominated bonds, although the size and timing of the offering has not yet been set, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

It said it chose Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and Citibank as underwriters for the issue.

A ministry delegation has left for London and the United States and met “some of the world’s largest foreign investors” to examine demand in global markets, the ministry said.

Israel, which seeks to alternate yearly bond issues between dollar and euro currencies, last issued $1.5 billion of dollar-denominated bonds in March 2016, followed by an issue of 2.25 billion euros last January. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)