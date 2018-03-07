Leviathan partners say all conditions met to supply natgas to Jordan

TEL AVIV, March 7 (Reuters) - The partners in Israel’s offshore natural gas field Leviathan said on Wednesday that all conditions have been met to allow the supply of gas to Jordan’s electric company.

They said the capacity of the pipeline that will connect to Jordan via a direct pipeline and one that runs via Egypt would allow the flow of up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas a year.

Leviathan’s partners in 2016 signed a 15-year, $10 billion deal to supply 1.6 trillion feet of gas, or about 45 bcm, to Jordan’s National Electric Power Company, subject to various conditions and approvals.

Leviathan, located about 80 miles (130 km) west of Haifa, was discovered in December 2010 and is scheduled to start producing by the end of 2019.

It is 40 percent owned by Texas-based Noble Energy, 45 percent by Delek Drilling and 15 percent by Ratio Oil Exploration.

Last month, Egyptian company Dolphinus Holdings said it would buy $15 billion of Israeli natural gas in two 10-year agreements, a major deal that Israel hopes will strengthen diplomatic ties. (Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Tova Cohen)