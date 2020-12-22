U.S. ready to mediate discussions between Israel and Lebanon -Pompeo

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leave after making a joint statement in Jerusalem, November 19, 2020. Maya Alleruzzo/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday said the United States is ready to keep working with Israel and Lebanon on negotiations for a maritime boundary, as the countries struggle to come to an agreement.

“Regrettably, despite goodwill on both sides, the parties remain far apart,” Pompeo said in a statement. “The United States remains ready to mediate constructive discussions and urges both sides to negotiate based on the respective maritime claims both have previously deposited at the United Nations. ”