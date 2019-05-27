Israel open to U.S.-mediated talks with Lebanon on sea border

JERUSALEM, May 27 (Reuters) - Israel voiced openness on Monday to U.S.-mediated talks with Lebanon on resolving a dispute over the neighbours’ maritime border that has dogged Mediterranean oil and gas exploration.

Such talks, Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz’s office said in a statement after he met U.S. envoy David Satterfield, could be “for the good of both countries’ interests in developing natural gas reserves and oil” by agreeing a border. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Toby Chopra)