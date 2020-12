FILE PHOTO: El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. said it was examining the possibility of establishing direct flights between Israel and Morocco after the United States announced on Thursday that the two countries would normalise relations.

Such flights “would be very popular among Israeli clientele,” the carrier said in a statement.