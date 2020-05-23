Gas production at Israel's Leviathan halted over "operational event"

JERUSALEM, May 23 (Reuters) - Production at Israel’s offshore Leviathan natural gas field was halted on Saturday following an “operational event”, the project’s operator Noble Energy said, adding that there was no environmental impact expected.

The Texas-based energy company said the platform’s flare system had been activated to burn off excess gas, generating a flame visible from shore. Israel’s Energy Ministry described the incident as an “emergency closure” of the platform and said further details were pending. (Writing by Dan Williams, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)