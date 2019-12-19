Israeli court lifts injunction against Leviathan gas field operation

JERUSALEM, Dec 19 (Reuters) - An Israeli court lifted on Thursday a temporary injunction that had threatened to delay production at the Leviathan gas field due to environmental concerns.

Rescinding Tuesday’s injunction, Jerusalem District Court said appellants had not provided sufficient evidence that Leviathan’s emissions, in its start-up phase, could prove dangerous. It also cited reassurances provided by government representatives as to precautions taken at the site. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Tova Cohn)