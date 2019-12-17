Israeli court temporarily halts Leviathan gas field's trial operations

JERUSALEM, Dec 17 (Reuters) - An Israeli court issued a temporary order on Tuesday suspending trial operations of Israel’s largest offshore natural gas field, Leviathan, over environmental concerns, court documents showed.

The Jerusalem District Court will convene on Sunday for further deliberations on the matter.

The companies leading the Leviathan development are Texas-based Noble Energy and Israel’s Delek Drilling . Noble had said it had planned to begin production at Leviathan by the end of the year.

“The Leviathan partners are studying the honorable court’s decision and are ready and prepared to begin supplying gas from Leviathan as soon as possible,” the companies said in a statement. (Writing by Jeffrey Heller, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)