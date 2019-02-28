Israel shekel dips vs dlr on report regarding PM Netanyahu indictment

JERUSALEM, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Israel’s shekel weakened against the dollar on Thursday after Israeli TV, citing the Justice Ministry, reported that the country’s attorney-general intends to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in three corruption cases.

The shekel was trading at 3.63 per dollar at 1620 GMT, from 3.6240 before the announcement and down 0.4 percent versus the U.S. currency from Wednesday.

Stock and bond markets were already closed with key Tel Aviv share indexes up 0.4 to 0.5 percent ahead of the expected announcement.

The actual filing of the reported charges, which include bribery, fraud and breach of trust, will depend on the outcome of a required hearing. At that hearing - likely after an April 9 election - Netanyahu can try to persuade the attorney-general not to indict him. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)