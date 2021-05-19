Bahrain voices support for Egypt initiative for Israeli-Palestinian truce and immediate ceasefire - BNA

FILE PHOTO: Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani speaks during a news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting in Jerusalem November 18, 2020. Menahem Kahana/Pool via REUTERS

CAIRO - (Reuters) - Bahrain’s foreign minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani, on a phone call with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry on Wednesday, confirmed Bahrain’s support for the Egyptian initiative calling for a truce between the Palestinian and Israeli sides and an immediate ceasefire, Bahrain’s state news agency (BNA) reported.

Zayani and Shoukry discussed developments in the region while Zayani expressed his wishes for the success of efforts Egypt is exerting in this regard.