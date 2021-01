U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about administration plans to strengthen American manufacturing during a brief appearance in the South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden believes a two-state solution is the only way forward for peace between Israel and the Palestinians, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.

