Italy, Germany want de-escalation in Israel, Gaza -Di Maio

ROME (Reuters) - Italy and Germany want an immediate end to the violence between Israel and Palestinian militants, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Wednesday after talks with his German counterpart.

“We strongly request all the parties to immediately take measures aimed at de-escalation and to exercise the greatest restraint,” De Maio said in a statement.

Israel warplanes have pounded Gaza this week, while Palestinian militants have rained rockets into Israel in the most intense hostilities between the two sides in years. At least 53 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the enclave’s health ministry. Six people have been killed in Israel, medical officials said.