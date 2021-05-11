Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Islamic Jihad vows rockets on Tel Aviv after Israeli strike on Gaza tower block

GAZA (Reuters) - Gaza’s Islamic Jihad militant group promised to fire rockets at Tel Aviv at 1900 GMT in response to an Israeli air strike earlier on Tuesday that collapsed a 13-storey residential block in the Strip.

“In response to the targeting of residential towers and civilians, your appointment with the resistance’s rockets in the skies of Tel Aviv is at 9 p.m.,” a statement by Islamic Jihad spokesman Abu Hamza said.

Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Rami Ayyub

