Gaza residential tower collapses in Israeli airstrike, witnesses say

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Smoke rises from a building after it was destroyed by Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

GAZA (Reuters) - A 13-storey residential tower in the Gaza Strip was hit by an Israeli air strike on Tuesday night and soon after collapsed, witnesses said, amid a surge in fighting between Israel and Gaza militants.

The tower houses an office that is used by the political leadership of Gaza’s Islamist rulers Hamas.

Residents of the tower and people living nearby had been warned to evacuate the area around an hour before the air strike, according to witnesses. It was not immediately clear if the building had been fully evacuated, or if there were casualties.

Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

