Britain urges Israeli, Palestinian leaders to give fair consideration to U.S plan

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Britain called on Israeli and Palestinian leaders to give fair consideration to a U.S. plan to bring peace to the Middle East, foreign minister, Dominic Raab, said on Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed the creation of a Palestinian state with a capital in Eastern Jerusalem, in an effort to achieve a breakthrough.

“This is clearly a serious proposal, reflecting extensive time and effort,” said Raab in a statement.

“We encourage them (leaders) to give these plans genuine and fair consideration, and explore whether they might prove a first step on the road back to negotiations,” he said. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

