UK foreign minister: Britain concerned by possible West Bank annexation

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Friday Britain was concerned by a possible Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank, adding that any such move would damage attempts to restart peace talks.

“The United Kingdom is concerned by reports of possible moves toward annexation of parts of the West Bank by Israel,” Raab said in a statement.

“Any such unilateral moves would be damaging to renewed efforts to re-start peace negotiations, and contrary to international law. Any changes to the status quo cannot be taken forward without an agreement negotiated by the parties themselves.” (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)