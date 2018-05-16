FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2018 / 3:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

Putin, Erdogan express "serious concern" over casualties in Gaza - Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 16 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan, in a phone call, expressed serious concern over the number of casualties in the protests on the Gaza border, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Israeli forces killed 60 Palestinians near the Gaza-Israel border on Monday during demonstrations against the opening of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, in the bloodiest day in Gaza in years. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber Editing by Richard Balmforth)

