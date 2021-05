Debris fly as smoke rises following an Israeli air strike, amid Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

GAZA (Reuters) - Israel and Hamas will enter a “mutual and simultaneous” Gaza truce at 2 a.m. on Friday (2300 GMT Thursday), a Hamas official told Reuters.

Israeli media reported on Thursday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet had approved the truce, on the basis of what one official was quoted as calling “quiet in exchange for quiet”.