U.S. seeking to de-escalate Gaza conflict -White House

Israeli Border police force members clash with Palestinians in a street in East Jerusalem May 14, 2021 REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Friday reiterated that it was working toward de-escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and a lasting peace in Gaza.

It also said Israel had a right to self-defense.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters the administration was focused on leveraging U.S. relationships in the region to end the crisis between Israel and the Islamist militant Hamas diplomatically.