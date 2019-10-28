Insight Partners opens Tel Aviv office, eyes Israeli tech firms

JERUSALEM, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners opened an office in Tel Aviv on Monday, saying it was seeking to invest in Israeli technology.

Tel Aviv is Insight’s first international office.

“We are committed to bringing our software expertise to Israel’s vibrant, innovative environment,” said Insight Partners’ founder Jeff Horing.

Insight, which mainly invests in software firms, has invested $700 million in Israeli startups over the past 15 years, including cybersecurity firm Checkmarx and app developer Lightricks.

Insight in 2011 led a late-stage funding round for Israel’s Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, before a 2013 Nasdaq public offering. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)