Bank of Israel leaves benchmark interest rate at 0.25 pct

JERUSALEM, April 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel kept its benchmark interest rate at 0.25 percent for a third consecutive meeting on Monday.

With inflation steady at just above a 1 percent rate, all 13 economists polled by Reuters had forecast rates would be left unchanged again. A surprise hike in November was followed by no change in January and February.

Inflation stood at a 1.2 percent annual rate in February, towards the bottom of the government’s 1-3 percent target range, and the central bank aims for a rate closer to 2 percent.