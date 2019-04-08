UPDATE 2-Bank of Israel holds key rate at 0.25 pct, sees no rate hike soon

(Adds comments from Bank of Israel governor)

By Steven Scheer and Dan Williams

JERUSALEM, April 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel kept its benchmark interest rate at 0.25 percent for a third consecutive meeting on Monday and projected a slower pace of interest rate increases through 2020, with the next rise not likely until later this year.

With annual inflation steady at just above 1 percent, all 13 economists polled by Reuters had forecast borrowing costs would be left unchanged again. A surprise hike in November was followed by no change in January and February.

“At this stage there is uncertainty about several main factors that will impact on the policy in the near term — the development of the exchange rate, the global economy, and in particular monetary policy abroad, the development of the real economy, the policy that will be adopted by the new government, and others,” Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron said.

He told a news conference that the near-term path of rate increases depended partly on global rates, especially that of the U.S. Federal Reserve, as well as inflation and the government taking steps to rein in a widening budget deficit.

“To the extent that interest rate increases in the U.S. are in fact suspended, the manoeuvring room for increasing the interest rate in Israel without narrowing the interest rate gap that opened in recent years will decrease to some extent,” Yaron said.

On the eve of Tuesday’s parliamentary election, Yaron said there was uncertainty over the next government’s fiscal policies. But he declined to be drawn over what a possible loss by four-term prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to politically untested challenger Benny Gantz might spell for the economy.

He said growth was largely solid, however, with strong domestic demand and a tight labour market that has started to show signs of loosening.

Inflation stood at an annual 1.2 percent in February, towards the bottom of the government’s 1-3 percent target range.

The central bank aims for a rate closer to 2 percent. Yaron noted that the inflation rate in recent months has been higher than expected.

In an updated forecast, the bank’s economists estimated inflation of 1.5 percent this year, a bit more than previously expected, and of 1.6 percent in 2020.

Its staff also expect a rate increase to 0.5 percent towards the end of the third quarter of 2019 and two more hikes in 2020 to bring the rate to 1.0 percent by the end of next year. That is lower from 1.25 percent in a prior estimate in January.

The bank trimmed its economic growth estimate for Israel to 3.2 percent this year from 3.4 percent, but maintained a 3.5 percent estimate for 2020. The economy grew 3.3 percent in 2018.

"To the extent that the baseline scenario, of continued growth at a solid pace and a moderate increase in inflation, materializes, it will be consistent with a gradual and cautious increase of the interest rate," Yaron said.