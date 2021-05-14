S&P affirms Israel's credit rating at 'AA-/A-1+'

May 14 (Reuters) - Global ratings agency S&P on Friday affirmed its long-term sovereign credit rating on Israel at “AA-/A-1+” and maintained its outlook at “stable.”

The pandemic has markedly deteriorated Israel's public finances, but risks are likely to be mitigated by its favorable debt structure, alongside its credible monetary policy and strong balance of payments, S&P said in a note. (bit.ly/2QjMmfj) (Reporting by Ashwini Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)