Tel Aviv, Singapore bourses partner to attract tech companies

JERUSALEM, May 14 (Reuters) - The Tel Aviv and Singapore stock exchanges have partnered up to allow technology and healthcare companies to list and raise money on both markets simultaneously.

The focus will be on Israeli technology and biomed companies seeking to penetrate Asian markets, the bourses said in a joint statement.

This will include helping companies during the pre-listing stage, facilitating the listing process, and providing issuers with post-listing support by leveraging the exchanges’ network and platforms.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange has been tapping into new markets, as well as making internal changes, in an effort to boost trade volumes.

The Israel Securities Authority in January had approved a plan to allow Israeli companies traded in Singapore, as well as Hong Kong and Toronto, to easily dual-list on the Tel Aviv. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)