Syrian missile exploding in Israel not intentional - U.S. general

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Marine General Kenneth McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, speaks with U.S. troops while visiting Forward Operating Base Fenty in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Stewart

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior U.S. general said on Thursday that he believed a Syrian missile exploding in Israel was not intentional, but rather showed a lack of Syrian air defense capability.

“I think it reflects actually incompetence in Syrian air defense. ... I do not believe it was an intentional attack,” Marine General Kenneth McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, said during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; editing by Jonathan Oatis

