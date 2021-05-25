Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Middle East & Africa

Israeli video tech firm AnyClip raises $47 million in private funds

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli video content start-up AnyClip said on Tuesday it raised $47 million in a funding round led by venture capital firm JVP.

La Maison, Bank Mizrahi-Tefahot and internal investors also participated.

AnyClip said it plans to use the new investment to double its headcount from its current workforce of 120 employees across all offices to grow its video technology. It said 2020 revenue rose sharply.

Reporting by Steven Scheer

