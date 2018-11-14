Israel's Vintage Investment closes new fund of funds

JERUSALEM, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Israeli technology investment firm, Vintage Investment Partners, said on Wednesday it completed the first closing of $290 million in commitments to its fifth fund of venture funds and 11th fund overall.

The closing of the new fund of funds brings Vintage’s assets under management to $1.8 billion across Israel, Europe and the United States.

Vintage’s new fund of funds will invest in U.S. and European venture funds over $100 million, an emerging fund, and an Israel fund which invests in leading Israeli venture funds, it said.