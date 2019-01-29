Israeli cloud-based network security firm Cato raises $55 million

JERUSALEM, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Cato Networks, an Israeli provider of cloud-based network security, said on Tuesday it raised $55 million in a private funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners.

The latest investment brings total funds raised to $125 million.

All the current investors — Aspect Ventures, Greylock Partners, Singtel Innov8, USVP, and co-founders Shlomo Kramer and Gur Shatz — also participated, Cato said.

It said more than 300 firms use Cato to connect and secure their corporate networks and that bookings grew 352 percent in 2018.