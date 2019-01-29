Israeli cloud-based network security firm Cato raises $55 million

JERUSALEM, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Cato Networks, an Israeli provider of cloud-based network security, said on Tuesday it raised $55 million in a private funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners.
The latest investment brings total funds raised to $125 million.
All the current investors — Aspect Ventures, Greylock Partners, Singtel Innov8, USVP, and co-founders Shlomo Kramer and Gur Shatz — also participated, Cato said.
It said more than 300 firms use Cato to connect and secure their corporate networks and that bookings grew 352 percent in 2018.
Reporting by Steven Scheer