Data platform firm Leadspace raises $46 million in JVP-led funding round

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Leadspace, a U.S.-Israeli provider of business to business customer data platforms, said on Wednesday it raised $46 million in a founding round led by Israeli venture capital fund JVP.

Leadspace, which named Alex Yoder as its new chief executive officer, said it plans to use the financing to grow its staff in Israel and the United States and keep up with increasing demand it has seen in the last year.

The company noted that the customer data platform market is estimated to reach $2.4 billion in 2020 and expand to $10.3 billion by 2025.

JVP founder Erel Margalit will become chairman of Leadspace, which said its customer base doubled over the past two years and includes Salesforce, American Express, Zoom, Microsoft, Verizon, Intel and Autodesk.

Leadspace is based in San Francisco and Israel.