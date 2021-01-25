Digital payment firm Melio raises $110 million at $1.3 billion valuation

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Melio, which helps small businesses digitally manage their supplier payments, said on Monday it raised $110 million in a private funding round to expand its offering across the United States amid an increase in digital payment options.

The latest financing round, led by investment manager Coatue, brings the U.S.-Israeli firm’s total funding to $256 million since its inception in 2018, to give it a valuation of $1.3 billion, Melio said.

Previous investors, including Accel, Aleph, Bessemer Venture Partners, Corner Ventures, General Catalyst and Latitude, also participated in the funding round. Salesforce and American Express Ventures had also invested in 2020.

Melio, which enables businesses to pay their invoices for free using a bank transfer or debit cards, noted that more than 40% of business-to-business transactions in the United States, or a $25 trillion market, are still made with paper cheques.

But the company said that among its users in 2020, there was a 50% reduction in payments delivered by cheque.

Melio said it has grown rapidly since it launched to customers in May 2019, processing multi-billion dollar payment volumes.

The number of its monthly active users, which included restaurants, wine shops, office supply stores and small construction firms, grew by more than 2,000% in 2020, the company said.

Melio said the increase showed that small businesses are increasingly adopting digital solutions to pay their suppliers.