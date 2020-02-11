Israel's Liquidity Capital says to invest $500 mln in startups in 2020

JERUSALEM, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Israel’s Liquidity Capital said on Tuesday it plans to fund more than $500 million of capital to technology startups in 2020.

Liquidity, which allows startups to raise funds without giving up equity, said it invested $200 million in a variety of cloud, e-commerce and other tech firms in 2019.

The company, backed by Mitsubishi UFJ Fund Services and a part of Israeli investment house Meitav Dash, said it funds tech startups with more than $3 million in annual revenue with an average round of as much as $30 million.

Liquidity Capital noted it was uses machine learning to enable “smarter investing by forecasting the future business trends of its investments.”

This, it added, allows the company to work with startups side-by-side, and take on all financial risk.