Israel's OpenLegacy raises $30 mln in private funding

JERUSALEM, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Israel’s OpenLegacy, whose software helps companies create digital services from older systems, said on Wednesday it raised $30 million in a funding round led by Silverhorn Investment Advisors.

Other participants include CommerzVentures, the venture capital unit of Commerzbank, C. Entrepreneurs, a VC created by BNP Paribas Cardif with Cathay Innovation, Leumi Partners, O.G. Tech Ventures, Prytek-GFS Group and RDC.

OpenLegacy automates the process of creating digital services. Legacy systems can be integrated, leveraged, and extended quickly without changing the underlying systems, the company said.

It is a flagship company of The Floor, a global innovation platform, in partnership with leading banks such as HSBC, Santander, RBS, Intesa SanPaolo, Deutsche Bank, and SMBC alongside Intel and Accenture. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)