Israel's Viola Ventures raises 5th fund for tech investment

TEL AVIV, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Israeli venture capital firm Viola Ventures said on Wednesday it has raised a new fund with commitments of over $170 million towards a target of $200 million.

This brings the fund’s assets under management to over $1 billion dedicated to early stage investments.

This is the fifth fund raised by Viola Ventures and includes returning investors as well as new ones from the United States, Asia, Europe and Israel. Japanese venture capital firm Mitsubishi UFJ Capital joined the fund as an investor.

Viola Ventures, formerly Carmel Ventures, is an independent fund focused on early stage tech investments and is part of the Viola investment group with $2.8 billion in assets under management. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)