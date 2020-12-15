Israeli telecoms regulator plans first cut to landline phone rates in 17 years

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s outgoing communications minister said on Tuesday he plans to cut landline phone tariffs by 40%, the first time rates would fall in 17 years.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd, the country's largest telecom group, is seen outside their headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

Shares of Bezeq Israel Telecom, the country’s largest telecoms group, slid 13% on the news, a move Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner called “overdone”. He noted that the ultimate effect on Bezeq will be just a 3.6% drop in revenue.

Yoaz Hendel, who was fired on Monday as part of political jockeying in anticipation of an early Israeli election, said the public would save about 400 million shekels ($123 million) a year from using landlines from Bezeq.

The group, which operates a nationwide phone network, declined to comment on the regulator’s plans.

Hendel, whose tenure as minister ends on Tuesday, said the lack of an update to phone rates in years has been an “injustice” to consumers, and that now was time to correct distortions in the market.

“The use of landline phones has decreased over the years, but the service still has over 2 million subscribers,” he said.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the use of landline phones for studying, working from home and keeping in touch with family members rose, he added.

The reduction in rates to 30-40 shekels a month from 50-60 shekels will still be subject to a public hearing, but Rosner sees its approval as a formality.

“We see the likelihood of it becoming final as high, given the high political impact of lowering retail rates,” Rosner said.

In recent months Hendel has sought to push forward deployment of a nationwide fibre optics network and 5G mobile network.

He was fired after he and another parliament member in the small Derech Eretz faction opted to join a new political party opposed to the governing coalition.