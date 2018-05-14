FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 10:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Erdogan says U.S. cannot mediate in Middle East after embassy move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday the United States had forfeited its role as a mediator in the Middle East by moving its Israel embassy to Jerusalem.

“The United States has chosen to be a part of the problem rather than the solution with its latest step and has lost its mediating role in the peace process,” Erdogan said in a speech at Britain’s Chatham House think tank.

The United States is due to officially move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on Monday in a move that has delighted Israel but infuriated Palestinians. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker Writing by Dominic Evans Editing by Daren Butler)

